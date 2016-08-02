Ohio Collaborative is Busy Registering Voters for Fall

A collaborative of unions, faith leaders and student groups reports it has been busy registering new voters in Ohio.

The Ohio Organizing Collaborative wants to register 150,000 Ohio voters this year.

The group reports it is already two-thirds of the way there now that it has 100,000 new registrations. More than 38,000 have been registered in Cincinnati, more than 33,000 in Cleveland and more than 14,000 in Columbus.

The group has also signed up new voters in the Youngstown area, Akron and Dayton.

Organizers hope these new voters will vote for, in their words, “social, racial and economic justice.”