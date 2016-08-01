© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
Donald Trump Stumps in Ohio and Tussles with the Fire Marshal

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 1, 2016 at 7:53 PM EDT
asst_fire_chief_jim_cannell_and_donald_trump_-_chow.jpg
ANDY CHOW
/
OPR

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are locked in tight races in several battleground states and Ohio is no exception.

 

Trump’s latest rally in Columbus Monday is the third big campaign stop in Ohio since the Republican National Convention. 

 

During his campaign stop in Columbus, Donald Trump deciding to take a swing at what seems to have become his new favorite target: fire marshals.

 

 

Donald Trump Stumps in Ohio and Tussles with the Fire Marshal
Andy Chow on Trump fire marshal rant

Surrounded by a thousand supporters in a town hall setting, Donald Trump promised to make Ohio a manufacturing behemoth.

The Republican presidential nominee focused most of his comments on strengthening labor by cracking down on trade deals that encourage companies to move out of the country.

“We’re gonna bring your jobs back, we’re gonna bring companies back. We’re gonna bring, companies that left are gonna come back. Because it will no longer be economic for them to continue where they are, we’re gonna bring companies back.”

Trump also said his plans to protect the U.S – Mexico border will cut off the source of Ohio’s heroin epidemic.

Fire marshal limits Trump's crowd 

Only a thousand people were able to catch Donald Trump’s campaign stop in Columbus, with about another thousand turned away.

Trump gathered the media to specifically call out the fire marshal’s occupancy limit.

“That’s for political reasons they were turned away and that’s too bad. They have a thousand people in there they won’t allow, the fire marshal says he’s not allowed to allow anymore even though the building holds many thousands of people.”

Trump later insinuated it’s because Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is a Democrat.

Columbus public safety officials say Trump’s staff agreed to the occupancy limit days ago and that politics weren’t involved at all.

Trump complained about the fire marshal in Colorado a few days ago during a similar situation.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
