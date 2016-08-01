© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Clinton Brings Campaign to Columbus

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 1, 2016 at 9:47 AM EDT
photo of Hillary Clinton
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Just hours after she was chosen to be the first woman to be the presidential nominee of a major political party, Democrat Hillary Clinton took a bus tour through Pennsylvania and Ohio. The final stop was in Columbus.

A few thousand people stood in the blazing hot sun for more than three hours to hear Clinton and her new Vice Presidential pick, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine. Several in the crowd had to be treated by paramedics because the newly anointed nominees were more than two hours late, in part due to a stop at Grandpa’s Cheesebarn near Ashland. But Clinton got rousing applause when she got off the bus. She told the crowd they could not trust her Republican competitor, Donald Trump.

“He’s asked for visas to employ foreign workers at his country clubs because he says he can’t find any American workers. Shame on you, Donald Trump, shame on you.”

In a written statement, Trump said Clinton was not being fully truthful about creating jobs and increasing national security. Trump will be in Columbus this afternoon. 

Government & PoliticsHillary ClintonDonald TrumpTim Kaineelection 2016
