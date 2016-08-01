Clinton Brings Campaign to Columbus

Just hours after she was chosen to be the first woman to be the presidential nominee of a major political party, Democrat Hillary Clinton took a bus tour through Pennsylvania and Ohio. The final stop was in Columbus.

A few thousand people stood in the blazing hot sun for more than three hours to hear Clinton and her new Vice Presidential pick, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine. Several in the crowd had to be treated by paramedics because the newly anointed nominees were more than two hours late, in part due to a stop at Grandpa’s Cheesebarn near Ashland. But Clinton got rousing applause when she got off the bus. She told the crowd they could not trust her Republican competitor, Donald Trump .

“He’s asked for visas to employ foreign workers at his country clubs because he says he can’t find any American workers. Shame on you, Donald Trump, shame on you.”

In a written statement, Trump said Clinton was not being fully truthful about creating jobs and increasing national security. Trump will be in Columbus this afternoon.