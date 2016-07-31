Summit County Executive Russ Pry Dies at Age 58

Russell Pry, 58, died shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. He was hospitalized in mid-June when he was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent pair of operations.

A news release from the county executive’s office said that “a series of setbacks in his recovery became too much for him to overcome and he passed away peacefully.“

In a statement released last Friday, Pry indicated that he would not seek reelection this fall, but planned to finish this current term.

He had been Summit County Executive since 2007.

A native of Mogadore, Russ Pry was a graduate of Kent State University and the University of Akron School of Law. His career included practicing law, serving as the law director of Boston Heights, and as Chairman of the Summit County Democratic Party.

Upon hearing the news of Pry's passing, former Summit County Council President and current member Nick Kostandaras said: “Russ was my friend for thirty years and a close, close colleague. I can tell you this, he was a great leader, and as fine a human being as I have ever known.”

County Council President Ilene Shapiro will be sworn in immediately as interim County Executive until the Central Committee of the Summit County Democratic Party meets to appoint a person to serve as Executive for the balance of the term through December 31, 2016.

Funeral arrangements for Pry are pending.