With the Nomination Locked Up, Clinton Heads for Ohio

Hillary Clinton and her running mate Tim Kaine will head out of Philadelphia today And toward the key swing-state of Ohio. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on the official beginning of the general election campaign.

After a rally in Philadelphia, Clinton is heading to Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and then onto Youngstown and Columbus over the weekend.

As the DNC was wrapping up, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said that the stop in Youngstown is key.

Youngstown East HIgh School, 7:45 p.m. Saturday; Columbus Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center, 5:30 p.m. Sunday

“This is a very important Democratic stronghold and obviously trade’s a big issue there, and Trump is talking this game about trade as if he’s been someone who created jobs in our country. And we know when he had to manufacture shirts and ties, he did it in China, he did it in Bangladesh.”

The blue-collar Youngstown area voted heavily for President Obama in 2008 and 2012, but backed Trump in this year’s Republican primary over Gov. John Kasich. Franklin County also leaned heavily for Obama.