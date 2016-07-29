© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

With the Nomination Locked Up, Clinton Heads for Ohio

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 29, 2016 at 12:33 AM EDT
David Pepper
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

Hillary Clinton and her running mate Tim Kaine will head out of Philadelphia today And toward the key swing-state of Ohio. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on the official beginning of the general election campaign.

After a rally in Philadelphia, Clinton is heading to Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and then onto Youngstown and Columbus over the weekend.

As the DNC was wrapping up, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said that the stop in Youngstown is key.

Youngstown East HIgh School, 7:45 p.m. Saturday; Columbus Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center, 5:30 p.m. Sunday

“This is a very important Democratic stronghold and obviously trade’s a big issue there, and Trump is talking this game about trade as if he’s been someone who created jobs in our country. And we know when he had to manufacture shirts and ties, he did it in China, he did it in Bangladesh.”

The blue-collar Youngstown area voted heavily for President Obama in 2008 and 2012, but backed Trump in this year’s Republican primary over Gov. John Kasich. Franklin County also leaned heavily for Obama.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016David PepperHillary ClintonDonald Trump
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content