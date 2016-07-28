© 2020 WKSU
Strickland Congratulates Kasich for Refusing to Back Trump

WKSU | By M.L. SCHULTZE
Published July 28, 2016 at 9:20 PM EDT
Ted Strickland
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

At the Ohio delegation breakfast at the DNC this morning, former Gov. Ted Strickland was in the unusual position of praising the man who defeated him six years ago. As WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, it was part of his criticism of the man he’s trying to defeat this fall.

Strickland is often portrayed as a low-key candidate, but there was none of that on display at the Ohio delegation breakfast this morning. He called his fall opponent, Rob Portman, “the best senator China has ever had,” and spent a good amount of his high-energy speech slamming Donald Trump as divisive and ignorant.

After the speech, he offered praise of Gov. John Kasich for refusing to endorse Trump.

“I congratulate Gov. John Kasich for having the integrity and the principle to not get behind Donald Trump. Donald Trump would be dangerous to this country and Rob Portman should be embarrassed.”

Portman has endorsed Trump. Strickland is endorsing Hillary Clinton, though his home base, southeast Ohio, went strongly for Trump in the primary. 

