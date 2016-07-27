Sherrod Brown Came a Lot Closer Than Many Realized to Being VP Candidate

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown will be on stage at the Democratic National Convention, and said more this morning about just how close he came to being picked for vice president. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more from Philadelphia.

Speculation about whether Hillary Clinton would pick Sherrod Brown as her running mate circulated for months, but Brown is now revealing just how close he came. He spent 32 days being vetted, including meeting with six lawyers and then meeting for 90 minutes with Clinton.

He says was being honest with reporters early on when he said he wasn’t interested. But given the process…

“You can’t help getting a little more interested, but the moment that Hillary called me and 40 minutes later, Tim Kaine called me – and Tim is literally one of my best friends in the Senate – I’m happy for him and I’m thrilled to be banking chairman next year.”

That’s if Democrats control the Senate. Brown notes that the full name of that committee is Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, and he plans to focus much more on foreclosure and other housing issues.