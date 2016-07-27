Ohio Tea Party Groups Team-Up With the NRA to Support Trump

Ohio Tea Party groups have decided to back Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

The groups will be teaming up with the NRA, who will provide funds for them to campaign for the candidate.

We the People Convention president Tom Zawistowski says the partnership happened because many Ohio Tea Party members are also members of the NRA.

He says unlike the Ohio Republican establishment, the NRA is committed to electing Trump.

“It was very important that we find an organization to align with that is firmly committed to the candidate because Governor Kasich didn’t even go to the Republican convention and certainly didn’t endorse Trump. And so, we are seeing that the Ohio Republican Party is not making a serious effort to help the Republican presidential candidate.”

Zawistowski says many Tea Party groups supported Ted Cruz before Trump accepted the Republican nomination.