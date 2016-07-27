© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Jim Obergefell Leads Ohio's Roll Call; Sanders Holdouts Keep Raining on Clinton's Historic Parade

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 27, 2016 at 12:45 AM EDT
Hours after Hillary Clinton formally won the Democratic nomination for president, some “Bernie or Bust” delegates staged a protest in the massive media tent outside the arena in Philadelphia. But, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, other Bernie Sanders’ supporters are ready to accept Clinton as their nominee.

Ohio’s tally -- 98 votes for Hillary Clinton, 62 for Bernie Sanders -- was delivered by Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case last summer that legalized same-sex marriage.

“This Ohio boy helped love win last summer. And this Ohio boy and fellow Ohioans know this: Love Trumps hate…”

Delegate Sarah Lukowski of Columbus says she was proud to represent the voters who supported Sanders, but is ready to get behind Clinton.

“We have Secretary Clinton who through Bernie’s pushing is now behind a very progressive platform that I support. And we can’t have someone like Donald Trump who has no ideas that have really resonated with me at all in the White House."

She says, though, she empathizes with Sanders’ supporters who aren’t ready to give up yet.

Earl Williams is a Hillary Clinton supporter who expects Ohio will play a key role in the fall election again and expects the race to be tight.

“Probably more than most, Ohio is going to be in a position to pick the next president. And it looks like Hillary Clinton has been someone who has worked very hard to get the confidence of most of the voters.”

 After Clinton’s acceptance speech Thursday night, she and her running mate Tim Kaine plan a campaign bus trip through Pennsylvania and Ohio. 

