Court Will Hear Appeal of Voter Roll Purges in Ohio

The lawsuit to keep Ohio from removing voters from its rolls continues in court tomorrow.

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals will be hearing arguments on whether to order Secretary of State Jon Husted to stop removing voters from the state’s voter rolls.

Husted has removed nearly two million voters over the past couple of years.

He says most of those who were scratched from the list were dead, inactive voters or had duplicate registrations, and that he's following a legal process.

But advocates for the poor call it purging, and say it disproportionately affects minorities and low income voters who are not likely to know they’ve been taken off the voter rolls until they show up to cast a vote in November.

A lower court had ruled in Husted’s favor last month.

Correction: The headline and the photo caption in this article originally indicated that Ohio Democrats were appealing the lower court ruling.