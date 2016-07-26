© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
Court Will Hear Appeal of Voter Roll Purges in Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 26, 2016 at 9:57 PM EDT
photo of Jon Husted
STATE OF OHIO

The lawsuit to keep Ohio from removing voters from its rolls continues in court tomorrow. 

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals will be hearing arguments on whether to order Secretary of State Jon Husted to stop removing voters from the state’s voter rolls.

Husted has removed nearly two million voters over the past couple of years.

He says most of those who were scratched from the list were dead, inactive voters or had duplicate registrations, and that he's following a legal process.

But advocates for the poor call it purging, and say it disproportionately affects minorities and low income voters who are not likely to know they’ve been taken off the voter rolls until they show up to cast a vote in November.

A lower court had ruled in Husted’s favor last month.

Correction:  The headline and the photo caption in this article originally indicated that Ohio Democrats were appealing the lower court ruling.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJon Hustedsixth circuit courtvoting purgeelection 2016
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
