Youngstown-area Congressman Tim Ryan Compares the Democratic Convention to the RNC

Congressman Tim Ryan is headed to Philadelphia for the Democratic National Convention this week, his fourth convention since taking office in 2003.

The Youngstown-area Democrat says he hopes the DNC looks at the issues differently than the Republican National Convention does.

“What direction we’re gonna move in. What’s the plan moving forward for raising wages and more stability for pensions and the kind of things that are really important? As opposed to just – scare the hell out of everybody and hope they’re so scared, that they will vote for you. That’s not what this is about; this is about a plan for the future.”

Ryan spent much of last week during the RNC at anti-Donald Trump events in Northeast Ohio. This week, he’s a Superdelegate at the Democratic Convention.