© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Youngstown-area Congressman Tim Ryan Compares the Democratic Convention to the RNC

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published July 25, 2016 at 9:41 AM EDT
photo of Tim Ryan
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Congressman Tim Ryan is headed to Philadelphia for the Democratic National Convention this week, his fourth convention since taking office in 2003.

The Youngstown-area Democrat says he hopes the DNC looks at the issues differently than the Republican National Convention does.

“What direction we’re gonna move in.  What’s the plan moving forward for raising wages and more stability for pensions and the kind of things that are really important?  As opposed to just – scare the hell out of everybody and hope they’re so scared, that they will vote for you.  That’s not what this is about; this is about a plan for the future.”

Ryan spent much of last week during the RNC at anti-Donald Trump events in Northeast Ohio.  This week, he’s a Superdelegate at the Democratic Convention.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016RNCDNCTim Ryan
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content