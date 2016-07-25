© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Republicans Weigh In On the Democratic National Convention

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 25, 2016 at 9:40 AM EDT
photo of David Johnson
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The Republican National Convention in Cleveland was a unique experience for many delegates, capped by mixed feelings about the party’s presidential nominee Donald Trump. But as Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, GOP leaders say there was something at the RNC that won't be duplicated at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this week. 

High-profile speakers seemed timid to even mention Donald Trump’s name around Ohio Republicans during the RNC.

But Katie Eagan, executive director of the Ohio Republican Party, says the party as a whole generated excitement Democrats won’t be able to top, despite nominating the first female presidential nominee in U.S. history.

“I would celebrate a female president I would love to see that but not this one. I wanna look at my daughter and say look at this wonderful example of a female president and Hillary’s not that person.”

The DNC plans to raise the stakes at their convention with more speakers with better name recognition.

Government & Politicselection 2016RNC
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
