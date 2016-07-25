Ohio Republicans Weigh In On the Democratic National Convention

The Republican National Convention in Cleveland was a unique experience for many delegates, capped by mixed feelings about the party’s presidential nominee Donald Trump. But as Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, GOP leaders say there was something at the RNC that won't be duplicated at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this week.

High-profile speakers seemed timid to even mention Donald Trump’s name around Ohio Republicans during the RNC.

But Katie Eagan, executive director of the Ohio Republican Party, says the party as a whole generated excitement Democrats won’t be able to top, despite nominating the first female presidential nominee in U.S. history.

“I would celebrate a female president I would love to see that but not this one. I wanna look at my daughter and say look at this wonderful example of a female president and Hillary’s not that person.”

The DNC plans to raise the stakes at their convention with more speakers with better name recognition.