© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Officials Look Ahead At Funding New CARA Anti-Opioid Law

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published July 25, 2016 at 9:41 AM EDT
photo of Sen. Rob Portman, Tracy Plouck, Erin Hoeflinger, Dr. Richard Rosenquist
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

President Obama has signed into law the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, or CARA, which aims to curb abuse of heroin and opioid drugs.

The bill was co-sponsored by Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman, and it expands access to drug treatment and recovery efforts.

CARA authorizes $181 million in new spending, but the White House had previously expressed disappointment that lawmakers failed to provide what it considered sufficient money to deal with the problem.

Tracy Plouck is Director of Ohio’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.  She says she hopes the appropriations process allocates more funds for the new law.

“We have had the opportunity in Ohio -- when we expanded Medicaid -- to actually redirect a lot of the resources that had been paying for clinical services for people who were not Medicaid enrolled to now cover things like prevention, recovery housing and peer support.  So I think we’ve done a nice job of –being judicious with the resources and trying to expand capacity in different ways.”

In a statement, Portman's office called on President Obama to help fund CARA by engaging in the appropriations process, instead of “sitting on the sidelines and leveling cheap shots."

Tags

Government & PoliticsopioidPortman
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content