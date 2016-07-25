Ohio Delegate: Compromise on Superdelegate Dispute Likely on Day 1 of DNC

Supporters of Bernie Sanders have been blasting the role that the 715 superdelegates have played in this presidential campaign, since they aren’t pledged to either Sanders or Hillary Clinton.

Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler talked to an Ohio delegate about a measure that will be voted on during the first day of the convention.

Like at the RNC, the normally staid DNC Rules Committee brought some unexpected excitement. Sen. Michael Skindell of Lakewood was a Sanders delegate on the DNC Rules panel.

“We did come up with a compromise after 13 hours in the Rules Committee, and that compromise is to set up a commission that actually has teeth in it and will force a vote on it before the full Democratic National Committee.”

But some Sanders supporters wanted superdelegates to be abolished entirely. The final proposal would cut the number of superdelegates by two thirds, down to about 250.