© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Delegate: Compromise on Superdelegate Dispute Likely on Day 1 of DNC

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 25, 2016 at 6:47 PM EDT
dnc_sign.jpg

Supporters of Bernie Sanders have been blasting the role that the 715 superdelegates have played in this presidential campaign, since they aren’t pledged to either Sanders or Hillary Clinton.

Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler talked to an Ohio delegate about a measure that will be voted on during the first day of the convention. 

Like at the RNC, the normally staid DNC Rules Committee brought some unexpected excitement. Sen. Michael Skindell of Lakewood was a Sanders delegate on the DNC Rules panel.

“We did come up with a compromise after 13 hours in the Rules Committee, and that compromise is to set up a commission that actually has teeth in it and will force a vote on it before the full Democratic National Committee.”

But some Sanders supporters wanted superdelegates to be abolished entirely. The final proposal would cut the number of superdelegates by two thirds, down to about 250. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsDNCDemocratic National Convention
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content