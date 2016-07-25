© 2020 WKSU
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Marcia Fudge Says Bernie Supporters Will be Respected, But Must Understand the Urgency of Winning

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 25, 2016 at 11:41 AM EDT
Marcia Fudge
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

The Ohio congresswoman who unexpectedly took over as chair of the Democratic National Convention this weekend is predicting the party will emerge united behind Hillary Clinton. For Ohio Public Radio, WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more from Philadelphia.

Congresswoman Marcia Fudge is a Clinton supporter who took over as convention chair after Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned amidst leaks of emails showing what many see as a tipping of the Democratic primary scales to boost Clinton over Bernie Sanders.

Fudge says she expects the convention to end Thursday night on a note of unity that will extend beyond the Wells Fargo arena where the convention is being held.

“What we’re here today to do is to run an operation that will bring forth a nomination of people who we believe can win the White House.  That is my job here, that is what I intend to do. I will talk to any Bernie supporter. I believe if I talk to them long enough, I might be able to convince them.”

Bernie Sanders’ supporters gathered outside – as well as inside – the convention hall today to attend sessions on trade agreements and to criticize the DNC for delegate-representation rules. Those rules changed over the weekend.

Government & Politicselection 2016DNCMarcia FudgeBernie SandersHillary Clinton
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
