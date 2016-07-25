Marcia Fudge Says Bernie Supporters Will be Respected, But Must Understand the Urgency of Winning

The Ohio congresswoman who unexpectedly took over as chair of the Democratic National Convention this weekend is predicting the party will emerge united behind Hillary Clinton. For Ohio Public Radio, WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more from Philadelphia.

Congresswoman Marcia Fudge is a Clinton supporter who took over as convention chair after Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned amidst leaks of emails showing what many see as a tipping of the Democratic primary scales to boost Clinton over Bernie Sanders.

Fudge says she expects the convention to end Thursday night on a note of unity that will extend beyond the Wells Fargo arena where the convention is being held.

“What we’re here today to do is to run an operation that will bring forth a nomination of people who we believe can win the White House. That is my job here, that is what I intend to do. I will talk to any Bernie supporter. I believe if I talk to them long enough, I might be able to convince them.”

Bernie Sanders’ supporters gathered outside – as well as inside – the convention hall today to attend sessions on trade agreements and to criticize the DNC for delegate-representation rules. Those rules changed over the weekend.