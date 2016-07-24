© 2020 WKSU
Protesters in Philadelphia Remain Loyal to Bernie, Skeptical of Hillary

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 24, 2016 at 11:30 PM EDT
Protesters in Philadelphia
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

Bernie Sanders is expected to endorse Hillary Clinton tomorrow night, the opening night of the Democratic National Convention. But there are plenty of signs – literally – that his supporters aren’t there yet. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more from Philadelphia.

The signs carried by protesters from Philadelphia City Hall to Independence Mall took issue with fracking, war, the privatization of prisons – and Hillary Clinton.

Heidi Clark and Ken Salins made the trip up from the D.C. area to show their support for Bernie Sanders.

“He started something and he’s ignited a passion in people and we don’t want that to end. We’re on the verge of the opportunity to really get rid of corruption, to change the way things work in this country," Clark said. "And it’s an incredible feeling of hope and I want to be part of that.

Added Salins: “We want to send a message that it’s not ending with this election. This movement should carry on to the next several elections and beyond.” 

They also made it clear how far Clinton needs to go to win them over, and Clark says Sanders’ endorsement is not enough.

“I’m not where he is right now with respect to Hillary. She’d have to show a real commitment. Sometimes I feel like she teeters on sounding like she endorses what the American people are asking for, but sometimes it seems like a strategy rather than a heartfelt conviction.”

Clark, who’s 52, says for the first time in her adult life, she may not vote for president.

Third-party options
Janis Musselman’s vote may go to a third party, the Green Party’s Jill Stein. And she says she won’t apologize if such votes tip the election Donald Trump’s way.

“Hillary is a very weak candidate. She has a lot of vulnerabilities that Trump will exploit. She thinks Bernie was angry or whatever at the debates. Just wait (to see) what Trump’s going to do. Trump is going to eviscerate her.”

As in Cleveland, police – most on bikes -- accompanied the protesters, which were largely peaceful and are expected to continue through the week.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
