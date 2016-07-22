Cleveland Transgender Bathroom Law Signed

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed legislation into law today giving transgender people the right to use restrooms or showers in places with public accommodations that fit their gender identity.

It changes the city’s anti-discrimination ordinance that gave private business owners the right to dictate which facilities transgender people could use.

Jackson says the new law is all about inclusion.

“It’s the same as when we hosted the Republican National Convention - we are a welcoming city, we want people to know that everybody is welcome here. And that we are a city that not only believes in diversity but we protect diversity, and that people can choose Cleveland if they want to live, work, play and do business.”

The measure was introduced in 2013 and passed unanimously earlier this month by city council.