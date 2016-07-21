© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

STAT Mounts Peaceful Demonstration on Final Day of the RNC

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published July 21, 2016 at 5:54 PM EDT
photo of Christina Stehouwer
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

The group “Standing Together Against Trump,” or “STAT” marched over the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge in Cleveland today, saying they want to fight what they view as the intolerant rhetoric of Donald Trump.

About 200 people participated in the peaceful demonstration, starting near the West Side Market and going to Progressive Field before heading back.

Christina Stehouwer is a physicians’ assistant, and one of several healthcare professionals who are active in the group.  She says the event went well, as did the other events this week in which STAT members participated.

“Some of us participated in the ‘Circle the City with Love’ [event] on Sunday; some of us went to the ‘End Poverty Now’ march.  We actually had some speakers In Public Square.  There was a benefit concert on Monday night that benefited local food banks.”

Stehouwer says protesters and police in Cleveland should both be commended for the week’s events going smoothly, and she hopes that positive spirit extends to the Democratic National Convention next week in Philadelphia.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016RNC
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content