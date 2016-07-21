STAT Mounts Peaceful Demonstration on Final Day of the RNC

The group “Standing Together Against Trump,” or “STAT” marched over the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge in Cleveland today, saying they want to fight what they view as the intolerant rhetoric of Donald Trump.

About 200 people participated in the peaceful demonstration, starting near the West Side Market and going to Progressive Field before heading back.

Christina Stehouwer is a physicians’ assistant, and one of several healthcare professionals who are active in the group. She says the event went well, as did the other events this week in which STAT members participated.

“Some of us participated in the ‘Circle the City with Love’ [event] on Sunday; some of us went to the ‘End Poverty Now’ march. We actually had some speakers In Public Square. There was a benefit concert on Monday night that benefited local food banks.”

Stehouwer says protesters and police in Cleveland should both be commended for the week’s events going smoothly, and she hopes that positive spirit extends to the Democratic National Convention next week in Philadelphia.