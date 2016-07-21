© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

RNC Host Committee Hosts Series of Public Policy Panel Discussions in Cleveland

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published July 21, 2016 at 12:09 PM EDT
photo of Sen. Rob Portman, Tracy Plouck, Erin Hoeflinger, Dr. Richard Rosenquist
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

The Cleveland 2016 host committee has been very busy with the Republican National Convention this week, but they’ve also put together a series of policy panel discussions, including one on possible solutions to the opioid epidemic.

The Wednesday session at the Global Center For Health Innovation featured Sen. Rob Portman, Attorney General Mike DeWine and healthcare professionals.  Tracy Plouck, Director of Ohio’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, says one of the challenges is keeping up with the influx of new drugs from overseas.  She cited a recent case of suspected heroin overdoses in Lake County.

“It turned out that it was a chemical compound from China that had previously been unknown in Ohio.  It was actually developed in the 1970's and but never approved by the FDA.  There’s really no shortage of risk here as far as what’s going to happen next.”

The public policy discussion series continues today and is being live-streamed at the JobsOhio website.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016HeroinSen. Rob Portmanopioids
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
