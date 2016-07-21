© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
Possible Clinton VP Pick Comes to Cleveland as "Fact Checker"

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 21, 2016 at 6:27 PM EDT
photo of Cory Booker
CORY BOOKER FOR US SENATE

One of the Democrats who has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential candidate to run with Hillary Clinton says he flew in to Cleveland to serve as a fact checker for the Republican National Convention.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker says he didn’t intend to come to Cleveland this week but he says when he saw how Hillary Clinton was being verbally attacked by speakers and attendees, he needed to speak out. Booker says he’s upset that some speakers have called for her to be put in prison. And he says he’s seen reports of threatened violence against the Democratic presidential nominee too.

“This is a perversion of hatred and what’s incredible, what is absolutely incredible, is it is steeped in such hypocrisy,” Booker said.

Booker is promising a more positive tone will be present at the Democratic National Convention next week. The Democrats have been using a new phrase this week to frame their message. The slogan is “Better than this.”

Government & PoliticsCory BookerRNCDNCHillary Clintonelection 2016
