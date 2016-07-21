David Eisenhower, Grandson of Dwight Eisenhower, Gives His Thoughts on the RNC and Republican Party

Many well-known people are in Cleveland for the Republican National Convention.

One is David Eisenhower, the grandson of former president Dwight Eisenhower.

He works as the Director of the Institute for Public Service at the University of Pennsylvania, he brought a group of students to watch the proceedings.

Eisenhower says he attended the 1952 RNC in Chicago when his grandfather accepted the nomination before a slightly divided party.

He says he is supporting Donald Trump but feels the party is divided.

“There are a substantial number of republicans who are waiting to be persuaded by the nominee. There is no way around that. And what this convention is all about...is there is work that needs to be done to s bringing the party together and unify it behind the nominee...”

Eisenhower is married to former president Richard Nixon's Daughter Julie.

He also plans to take the group to the DNC in Philly next week.