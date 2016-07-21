© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Cleveland Courts Take More than a Day to Arraign RNC Protesters

WKSU | By Darielle Snipes
Published July 21, 2016 at 6:04 PM EDT
photo of Cleveland Police and members from Revolutionary Communist Party
MATT RICHMOND
/
WCPN

It too more than 24 hours to arraign 17 people arrested Wednesday after a flag burning protest got out of hand near the Q.

The National Lawyers Guild of Ohio says the court didn’t receive the charging paperwork, causing the delay. 

Those taken into police custody are facing numerous charges including failure to disperse and resisting arrest.


Attorney Gordon Friedman working on behalf of the National Lawyers Guild and NAACP says the people charged with misdemeanors should not have spent a night in jail.

"I think there is a policy in the city to detain them as long as they can to keep them off the streets to exercise their first amendment rights," he said.  

The ACLU is criticizing the delay.  City officials could not be reached for comment.

The Cleveland Municipal Courts have extended hours and several courts dedicated to handling an influx in cases this week.  

But as of today  only 23 people have been arrested during the Republican National Convention.

Tags

Government & PoliticsGordon FriedmanRNCNational Lawyers GuildNAACPelection 2016
Related Content