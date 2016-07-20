Top Democrats Weigh in on RNC Speeches

Some top Democrats say they want to make sure messages they say are false and are being sent by speakers at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland are corrected.

The head of the Democratic National Committee, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, says Republicans have been keeping fact checkers busy during the recent speeches at the GOP convention. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has been lambasted during the past couple of nights with allegations that her actions as Secretary of State made the nation less safe and that her economic policies would cost American jobs.

“Lie after lie was hurled on that stage,” she said.

Democratic U.S. House member Marcia Fudge takes issue with the Republican presidential candidate himself. She minces no words for Donald Trump.

“I don’t support bigots and that’s what Donald Trump is. And I will never, as long as I draw breath on this Earth, believe that Donald Trump could be president of the United States,” Fudge said.

The Democrats say they expect Republicans will come to Philadelphia to speak out against their party at the Democratic National Convention next week.