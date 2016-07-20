© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Top Democrats Weigh in on RNC Speeches

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 20, 2016 at 6:44 PM EDT
photo Debbie Wasserman-Schultz
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some top Democrats say they want to make sure messages they say are false and are being sent by speakers at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland are corrected. 

The head of the Democratic National Committee, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, says Republicans have been keeping fact checkers busy during the recent speeches at the GOP convention. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has been lambasted during the past couple of nights with allegations that her actions as Secretary of State made the nation less safe and that her economic policies would cost American jobs.

“Lie after lie was hurled on that stage,” she said.

Democratic U.S. House member Marcia Fudge takes issue with the Republican presidential candidate himself. She minces no words for Donald Trump.

“I don’t support bigots and that’s what Donald Trump is. And I will never, as long as I draw breath on this Earth, believe that Donald Trump could be president of the United States,” Fudge said.

The Democrats say they expect Republicans will come to Philadelphia to speak out against their party at the Democratic National Convention next week. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsDebbie Wasserman-SchultzRNCDNCMarcia Fudgeelection 2016
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles