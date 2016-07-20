© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Paul Ryan's Kind-of, Sort-of Call for Ohio to Support Donald Trump

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 20, 2016 at 12:31 PM EDT
Paul Ryan
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s speech to the Ohio delegation this morning included a muted call for Ohio and the rest of the country to unify behind Donald Trump.

Ryan dwelled more on tax policy and football than on the presidential campaign. But in the end – literally the last sentence of his speech – he brought it all together and uttered Donald Trump’s name for the first time.

“We’re all on the same team. We all want the same thing. Voting for anybody but Donald Trump means you’re voting for Hillary Clinton. It’s as easy as that.” 

Ohio Breakfast
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU
/
WKSU
Ryan says the only choice is Trump for those who don't want Hillary Clinton elected.

Ohio’s delegation has been among the most reserved about Trump as the party’s standard-bearer. Diane Mesnick doesn’t understand all the hesitation. She’s an honorary delegate, here from Mahoning County and says she’s tickled with Trump.

“I just feel like the average politician basically says what they want their constituents to hear, and we get sucker punched into voting for them. And when they get there, it’s all about what the lobbyists want, what the big money wants. It’s all about money."

She believes Trump’s wealth would exempt him from that.

Ohio’s delegation has talked a lot about unity – but it’s focused on the re-election of Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016RNCPaul RyanOhio GOP
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content