Kasich Supporters Reflect on His Presidential Bid in the Wake of Trump Nomination

The official declaration of Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee also marked the official end to John Kasich's presidential hopes in 2016. Friends of Kasich are reflecting on his White House bid.

When Donald Trump exceeded the number of delegates needed for the Republican nomination, thousands of the people inside Quicken Loans Arena stood up to cheer and dance.

While Ohio’s delegates politely applauded, many remained quietly seated.

It was not only the nomination of a candidate who’s had trouble connecting with Ohio’s established Republicans, but the end of John Kasich's presidential run, which was praised by Ohio’s Republican National Committeeman Jim Dicke.

“We’re certainly proud of the kind of principled, family strong family centered campaign that he ran we’re just honored to be his friends,” Dicke said.

Most members of Ohio's delegation have said they will support Trump as the party's nominee - but not all of them.