Sen. Rob Portman Stops By the RNC To Campaign

US Sen. Rob Portman is facing a tough re-election fight this year – and some Ohio Republicans are worried that Donald Trump’s controversial candidacy may drag down Portman’s chances to beat Democratic former Gov. Ted Strickland.

The incumbent popped in to Quicken Loans Arena for a little campaigning on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Portman spent the day doing volunteer and campaign activities instead of spending time at the convention. But he says he wanted to visit the delegates, who he described as his strongest supporters.

Portman said he was aware of the squabble over anti-Trump proposals that had some delegates walking out in protest, but then returning to the floor.

“My sense is that there were some differences of opinions aired, but maybe that will mean now going forward people have had the chance to make their views known and we can move ahead as a party,” he said.

Portman is not on the convention speakers’ list, though he has endorsed Trump.