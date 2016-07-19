Ohio Right to Life President Urges Republicans to Unify for Trump

The Ohio delegation has been gathering for breakfast each morning of the Republican National Convention to hear from state and national leaders. But only one speaker has actually mentioned the party’s presumptive presidential nominee, Donald Trump. And some Ohio Republicans say it’s time to show their support.

Several of Ohio’s leaders still refuse to endorse Donald Trump, including Gov. John Kasich. And some Ohio delegates doubled down on their opposition to the business mogul even as the RNC kicked off.

But Ohio Right to Life’s Mike Gonidakis is calling on his fellow delegates to drop their opposition and support the nominee.

“Whether you came in 2nd place of 16th place, we had an election, America spoke, America voted and America chose Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton. We need to move on. We need to move on and support our nominee,” he said.

Gonidakis says Clinton and Trump are the only two choices, dismissing Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson, who Gonidakis believes is too liberal for conservatives to get behind.