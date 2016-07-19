Ohio Republican Party Chair on Trump Campaign: "They Made a Big Mistake"

The first day of the Republican National Convention was not all some of its organizers were hoping it would be, largely because of an apparent rift between the presumptive nominee and former presidential candidate Gov. John Kasich, who is not attending the convention.

The Trump campaign’s Paul Manafort started off Day One by saying that John Kasich – the governor of the convention’s host state – was embarrassing himself by not endorsing Trump.

Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges quickly defended Kasich on Twitter, and was still angry at the convention hours later.

“Everybody makes mistakes. They made a big mistake. It was a stupid one. People make mistakes and can recover from mistakes. Let’s see if they do,” he said.

Ohio’s 66 delegates are bound to Kasich – and while they stood when Trump came on stage to introduce his wife Melania, many did not applaud.