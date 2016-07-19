© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Republican Party Chair on Trump Campaign: "They Made a Big Mistake"

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 19, 2016 at 4:02 PM EDT
photo of Borges and Sen. Rob Portman
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The first day of the Republican National Convention was not all some of its organizers were hoping it would be, largely because of an apparent rift between the presumptive nominee and former presidential candidate Gov. John Kasich, who is not attending the convention. 

The Trump campaign’s Paul Manafort started off Day One by saying that John Kasich – the governor of the convention’s host state – was embarrassing himself by not endorsing Trump.

Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges quickly defended Kasich on Twitter, and was still angry at the convention hours later.

“Everybody makes mistakes. They made a big mistake. It was a stupid one. People make mistakes and can recover from mistakes. Let’s see if they do,” he said.

Ohio’s 66 delegates are bound to Kasich – and while they stood when Trump came on stage to introduce his wife Melania, many did not applaud.

Government & PoliticsMatt BorgesRNCDonald TrumpJohn Kasichelection 2016
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
