Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich Slams Kasich

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is criticizing Ohio Governor John Kasich for not showing up inside Quicken Loans Arena during the RNC.

During an event on mental health at Cuyahoga Community College today, Gingrich says it is sad the former presidential candidate won't even welcome the delegates.

“It makes him look goofy. This the national convention. It is in Cleveland. If he only came and said I would like to welcome all of you to Ohio. That is all he had to say. He didn't have to say he loved Donald Trump. If he had just shown up and said ‘I want to welcome you to Ohio’ it would have been so much more like an adult. Then this childish I would go off and pout. I like john and this is the most I have been disappointed with him.”

Gingrich also says the Bush family and Mitt Romney should also be in Cleveland to support presumptive nominee Donald Trump.