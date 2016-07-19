Cleveland Police Have Few Problems With Protesters on Day One of the RNC

A wide variety of opposing protest groups have stormed into in Cleveland –and some are armed- but the Cleveland Police Chief says “so far so good.” That’s what observers are saying as well.

The city set up a specific parade route for protesters but it hasn’t stopped some groups from blocking downtown streets at rush hour like this group on Chester Avenue yesterday afternoon. Police in cars and on horses and bikes followed them to Perk Park.

The police never bothered this group for breaking the rules and that’s how it should be, said Eric Ferrero of Amnesty International.

“It is important that the police be flexible to allow for peaceful protests to occur. People have a fundamental human right to peacefully protest. That’s their duty and their obligation. By and large we’re seeing that,” he said.

“Seems a lot better than Minneapolis and New York City when a mass of people were arrested.”

“We’re a few hours into day one,” Ferrero replied.

That’s what Calvin Williams said too. One nervous moment came when a group of Trump supporters squared off with an anti-Trump group. Officers used their bicycles as a barricade between the two sides. By evening the police chief looked relieved.