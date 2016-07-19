© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Cleveland Police Have Few Problems With Protesters on Day One of the RNC

WKSU | By Mark Urycki
Published July 19, 2016 at 6:00 AM EDT
photo of Amnesty International logo
AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

A wide variety of opposing protest groups have stormed into in Cleveland –and some are armed- but the Cleveland Police Chief says “so far so good.”   That’s what observers are saying as well.   

The city set up a specific parade route for protesters but it hasn’t stopped some groups from blocking downtown streets at rush hour like this group on Chester Avenue yesterday afternoon. Police in cars and on horses and bikes followed them to Perk Park.

The police never bothered this group for breaking the rules and that’s how it should be, said Eric Ferrero of Amnesty International.

“It is important that the police be flexible to allow for peaceful protests to occur.  People have a fundamental human right to peacefully protest.  That’s their duty and their obligation.   By and large we’re seeing that,” he said.

“Seems a lot better than Minneapolis and New York City when a mass of people were arrested.”

“We’re a few hours into day one,” Ferrero replied.

That’s what Calvin Williams said too. One nervous moment came when a group of Trump supporters squared off with an anti-Trump group.  Officers used their bicycles as a barricade between the two sides. By evening the police chief looked relieved.

Tags

Government & PoliticsCleveland policeRNCEric Ferreropeaceful protestelection 2016
Related Content