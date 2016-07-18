What Sen. Rob Portman Will Be Doing During the RNC

Senator Rob Portman is in Cleveland this week for the Republican National Convention but he won't be spending a lot of time inside Quicken Loans Arena. The Ohio U.S. Senator is spending time volunteering around the city instead.

Portman spent the first official day of the RNC revitalizing 15 homes in Cleveland's Buckeye east-side neighborhood with "Habitat for Humanity."

Portman says he will be on the convention floor one or two days and spending time with the Ohio delegation. But he says he will be doing more community-based activities that were planned a year before the RNC, including an event for campaign volunteers and the veterans group wounded warrior.

“We would be doing this if it were Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz or Kasich was at the top of the ticket. Second I am supporting Donald Trump. I think he is better for the country given the alternative.”

This will be the first time Portman has not spoken at the GOP convention since 1996.