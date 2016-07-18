Trump Campaign Chairman Criticizes Kasich for Skipping RNC

The RNC is underway in Cleveland and now Donald Trump’s rocky path to the GOP nomination is putting a lot of focus on Republican leaders who aren’t at the convention this week. The Trump campaign’s chairman expressed irritation today over Ohio Governor John Kasich’s lack of participation.

Kasich is working in Cleveland all this week close to one of the biggest events in the history of the city.

Where the governor is not, is at the RNC Convention Hall in the Q .

Paul Manafort—chairman for the Trump campaign—says the governor’s absence is an embarrassment.

"We think it is a difficult situation when the home state governor doesn't participate in the convention process, and we asked him to participate and he made a decision not to," Manafort said.

Kasich, who dropped out of the race against Trump in May, recently told WCPN he had unresolved concerns with Trump.

"What I'm concerned about is dividing people. I don't like attacks on the basis of religion. Although I support although changes in trade. I'm basically a person that believes that trade is good for the world," he said.

Despite Kasich’s concerns, Manafort says the Republican Party is united and the RNC is the place for that unity.