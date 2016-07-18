© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Hillary Clinton Proposes Plans to Protect Police at NAACP Convention

WKSU | By Bill Rinehart
Published July 18, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT
Photo of Hillary Clinton campaigning in Cleveland
MARK URYCKI
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is calling for a number of reforms to the country's criminal justice system.  She spoke before the NAACP's national convention in Cincinnati today.

Hillary Clinton spoke a day after three police officers were killed in Baton Rouge. Investigators believe the attack and another that killed five officers in Dallas, were prompted by the deaths of two men during contacts with police in Louisiana and Minnesota. Clinton says the deaths show that things need to change.

“Many police officers across the country agree with that. But it can only happen if we can build trust and accountability. And let’s admit it, that gets harder every time someone else is killed.”

Clinton is calling for increasing training for police officers, and for empathy from the community.

Her apparent rival for the White House, Donald Trump was invited to speak before the NAACP, but declined, citing a scheduling conflict with the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this week.

