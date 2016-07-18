GOP Office Holders See Opportunity in Delegate Drop-Outs

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler is taking a look behind the scenes of the Republican National Convention which starts in Cleveland today. She reports Donald Trump’s candidacy is opening opportunities for some GOP office holders as Republican delegates decide to dropout over the controversial and likely presidential nominee.

Former state Rep. Michelle Schneider says she called the party as soon as she heard state Sen. Shannon Jones would not attend the RNC as a conscientious objector to Trump as the party’s nominee, but she was told others were also interested in the spot. But about a week later she got the call that she’d been picked.

“And I was so excited I actually had to pull over to the side of the road and make them say it a second time.”

Schneider says she backs the Trump/Pence team as a way to move the country forward, and says she’s not familiar with the concerns about Trump that caused Jones to drop out of the convention.