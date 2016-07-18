© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

GOP Office Holders See Opportunity in Delegate Drop-Outs

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 18, 2016 at 2:37 PM EDT
Michelle Schneider is thrilled to be a replacement delegate
Karen Kasler
/
Ohio Public Radio

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler is taking a look behind the scenes of the Republican National Convention which starts in Cleveland today. She reports Donald Trump’s candidacy is opening opportunities for some GOP office holders as Republican delegates decide to dropout over the controversial and likely presidential nominee.

Former state Rep. Michelle Schneider says she called the party as soon as she heard state Sen. Shannon Jones would not attend the RNC as a conscientious objector to Trump as the party’s nominee, but she was told others were also interested in the spot. But about a week later she got the call that she’d been picked.

“And I was so excited I actually had to pull over to the side of the road and make them say it a second time.”

Schneider says she backs the Trump/Pence team as a way to move the country forward, and says she’s not familiar with the concerns about Trump that caused Jones to drop out of the convention.

Government & PoliticsRepublican National ConventionRNCelection 2016
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
