Former Gov. Ted Strickland, a Democrat, Heads to Cleveland as the RNC Begins

Former Democratic Ohio Governor Ted Strickland was in Cleveland over the weekend, discussing his Senate Race and the Republican National Convention.

On the eve of the RNC, Strickland -- who is in a close race against Senator Rob Portman -- said his opponent and Donald Trump are both bad for working families in Ohio.

Speaking at Building Laborers’ Union Local 310 near downtown Cleveland, Strickland called Portman “the best Senator China ever had,” saying that country’s currency manipulation has hurt jobs and working families in Ohio. He went on to add that he supports a $12 minimum wage at the federal level.

“And I would encourage local communities -- if they choose to do so -- to increase that to $15. I believe $15 is not too much money for a working person to receive.”

Strickland was speaking just hours after three police officers were shot and killed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He said that while he supports the Second Amendment, the country needs more comprehensive background checks for internet sales and gun shows.

“I believe we need comprehensive background checks: for gun shows, for internet sales. And I also believe that if someone is judged to be so dangerous -- because of their rhetoric of their contacts or their behavior -- that they're too dangerous to fly on an airplane, they ought not to be able to get a gun.”

Strickland was asked if Gov. John Kasich should ban open-carry of firearms during the RNC. He said if it were possible and permitted by law, it would make sense.