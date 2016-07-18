Anti-Trump Sentiment and Events Outside of the Q for the First Day of the RNC

The 2016 Republican National Convention is now officially underway in Cleveland, with activities scheduled in the Q all afternoon and evening long. But these conventions are much more than just about what goes on in the convention hall, and there’s plenty going on this first day.

One event scheduled this morning was for women who identify as moderate Republicans. Aside from staple women’s issues such as birth control and abortion, the women also discussed national issues like terrorism and infrastructure. They also discussed their party’s nominee Donald Trump.

Some of them were not quiet about their dislike for the candidate. Sherry Stewart, a lifelong Republican, says her Republican daughter is not happy about her first vote for president this November.

“She came in literally crying that how unfair it was that my first vote for president got to be Ronald Reagan and she was faced between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton both of which are anathema to our values.”

Stewart says she will be leaving the top of her November ticket blank, because she does not want to vote for either candidate.

Starting the day off

But the women’s event was not the first event of the day. A common feature of most conventions is the delegation breakfast. What goes on at these events is sometimes just as important as what does on in the convention hall.

Some of the discussion was about the party's nominee, Donald Trump. Some party officials and delegates say they can't get behind Trump. One such delegate is Clarence Mingo. Mingo says Trump will not get his support due to multiple offensive comments the candidate has made. Some of these reasons are very personal.

Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU / WKSU Clarence Mingo, an Ohio delegate who doesn't believe he can support Donald Trump

“Well, I’m an individual who lives and walks with Parkinson’s disease every day. I watched him mock an individual with a disability and never apologized for it or never took ownership of those remarks. I found that to be deeply offensive. I’m also a veteran of the first Persian Gulf War. I watched Donald Trump mock Senator John McCain and called him less than a hero. I found that offensive as a veteran. And then Donald Trump has made some remarks relative to African-Americans that whether well-intended or ill-intended were not appropriate.”

Ohio Governor John Kasich, who has not endorsed Donald Trump, says he will reconsider an endorsement if Trump can show improvement. Mingo says he doubts the same will work with him.

“Respectively to the governor, I think character is molded over time and I don’t think there’s anything Donald Trump can do in sincerity in this hour. With the spotlight on him, I think most of us would perceive as something less than sincere.”