Gov. Kasich Condemns Baton Rouge Police Killings at NAACP Convention

WKSU | By Bill Rinehart
Published July 17, 2016 at 10:57 PM EDT
Ohio Gov. John Kasich has condemned the slayings of police officers in an appearance at the NAACP national convention in Cincinnti on Sunday.

Governor Kasich spoke to the nation's oldest civil rights organization hours after three officers were killed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the latest violence involving police across the country.

“And I know everyone in this arena -- this auditorium -- condemns these terrible murders that have occurred with our police officers across this nation of ours. The Lord wants us to heal. The Lord wants us to work together. The Lord doesn't want violence. The Lord wants understanding."

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will speak to the convention Monday morning. GOP presumptive nominee Donald Trump turned down the NAACP's invitation.

Kasich, who ran for the Republican nomination, has not endorsed Trump and says he won't speak at the GOP convention in Cleveland.

