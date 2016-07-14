The Last Hope of the Dump-Trump Republicans is Stalled by a Paper Jam and Perhaps Negotiations

The committee that sets the rules that govern the Republican National Convention had barely begun slogging through dozens of rules and amendments when it hit… a printer jam. After that, the entire morning session was called off amidst reports of nearby negotiations to head off an attempt to derail Donald Trump. For Ohio Public Radio, WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on a much-anticipated meeting of an often unnoticed committee.

Even before the paper jam, delegates were expecting the meeting of the rules committee to stretch into two days – and to include heated debate over a long-shot attempt to deny Trump the presidential nomination. The attempt centers on freeing delegates from following the primary and caucus votes.

Steve Duprey is a New Hampshire delegate who remained neutral in the primary. But he has no sympathy for the Dump Trump movement.

“It’s the antithesis of what the Republcian Party stands for. We empower all these people to be involved whether it’s a caucus, convention or a primary, and then we say we’re going to disregard that.”

If the Trump opponents get 28 votes from the 112-member rules committee, they could force the issue to a vote on the convention floor in Cleveland next week.