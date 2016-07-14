Portman Pulls Well Ahead of Strickland in New Quinnipiac Poll

For months now, political pundits have worried having Republican Donald Trump at the top of the ticket might hurt down-ticket races. But, a new Quinnipiac University poll suggests otherwise.

The poll shows Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman now leads his Democratic challenger, former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland by 7 percentage points. Previous polls had shown the two men were in a dead heat. Strickland says he doesn’t believe the Quinnipiac Poll is accurate.

“The NBC poll yesterday had it 44 -44 so polls go up and polls go down. But I think the real story, and I’ve been trying to get you folks to talk about this, is that some $32 million has been spent against me by special interests,” he said.

Real Clear Politics, a poll aggregator, has Portman up by nearly three points. Michawn Rich, a spokesman for Portman, says Strickland has shown little strength as a candidate.