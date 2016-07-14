© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Portman Pulls Well Ahead of Strickland in New Quinnipiac Poll

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 14, 2016 at 9:44 PM EDT
photo of Ted Strickland
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

For months now, political pundits have worried having Republican Donald Trump at the top of the ticket might hurt down-ticket races. But, a new Quinnipiac University poll suggests otherwise.

The poll shows Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman now leads his Democratic challenger, former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland by 7 percentage points. Previous polls had shown the two men were in a dead heat. Strickland says he doesn’t believe the Quinnipiac Poll is accurate.

The NBC poll yesterday had it 44 -44 so polls go up and polls go down. But I think the real story, and I’ve been trying to get you folks to talk about this, is that some $32 million has been spent against me by special interests,” he said.

Real Clear Politics, a poll aggregator, has Portman up by nearly three points.  Michawn Rich, a spokesman for Portman, says Strickland has shown little strength as a candidate.

Tags

Government & PoliticsRob PortmanTed StricklandQuinnipiac poll
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content