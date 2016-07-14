© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Republican Party Chair Unaware of Any Deals in RNC Rules Committee Meeting

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 14, 2016 at 5:40 PM EDT
RNC Rules Committee sign
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The usually low-profile committee that sets the rules for nominating the Republican candidate for president is meeting as hundreds of reporters watch for news that the process might change. 

Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges says he’s tried to avoid the Rules Committee in the other six conventions he’s attended. And Borges, who is an RNC delegate but not on the Rules Committee, says he’s unaware of any deals could be happening between those who oppose and support Donald Trump.

“If those things come up, they’re not going to come up until later or perhaps even tomorrow. And so there’s a lot of other very important – I joke about it being boring – business of the convention and business of the committee to be worked through until they get there.”

The Rules Committee chair said it was adjourned for several hours this morning while members from different groups with different amendments wanted time to come to some agreements.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
