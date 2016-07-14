Ohio Republican Party Chair Unaware of Any Deals in RNC Rules Committee Meeting

The usually low-profile committee that sets the rules for nominating the Republican candidate for president is meeting as hundreds of reporters watch for news that the process might change.

Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges says he’s tried to avoid the Rules Committee in the other six conventions he’s attended. And Borges, who is an RNC delegate but not on the Rules Committee, says he’s unaware of any deals could be happening between those who oppose and support Donald Trump.

“If those things come up, they’re not going to come up until later or perhaps even tomorrow. And so there’s a lot of other very important – I joke about it being boring – business of the convention and business of the committee to be worked through until they get there.”

The Rules Committee chair said it was adjourned for several hours this morning while members from different groups with different amendments wanted time to come to some agreements.