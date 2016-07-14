© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Groups Look to Change Congressional Redistricting and "Gerrymandering"

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 14, 2016 at 5:12 PM EDT
photo of Catherine Turcer
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Advocates say time is running out for lawmakers to overhaul the way congressional districts are drawn in Ohio.  

The left-leaning government watchdog group Common Cause Ohio and other voter groups are calling on the legislature to put something on the ballot that would change the congressional redistricting process.

Common Cause’s Catherine Turcer says the history of gerrymandering goes all the way back to the founding fathers and is still being used to benefit one party over another.

“We’d like to see it thrown into the dustbin of history, gerrymandering, the way powdered wigs have gone,” Turcer said.

Ohio voters already approved changing the way state districts are drawn. Turcer says an effort toward a ballot issue on changing congressional redistricting could launch in January if lawmakers don't act. 

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
