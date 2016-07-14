© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Former DNC Chair Howard Dean Joins Ted Strickland on the Campaign Trail

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 14, 2016 at 10:03 PM EDT
photo of Ted Strickland and Howard Dean
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The former chairman of the Democratic National Committee played the role of attack dog when speaking to reporters in Columbus earlier today.

Former Vermont Gov., Sen. and former DNC chair Howard Dean didn’t hold back when talking about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“We don’t need a lunatic as the president of the United States,” he said.

Dean, who was campaigning with former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland, called Trump and Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman “fat cats” who work against the interests of working Ohioans. When Strickland, a former prison psychologist, was asked if he agreed with Dean’s assessment of Trump, he was more measured in his response.

“I don’t want to get psychiatrically engaged with him but I have no real problem in saying he is woefully inadequate, incompetent and unfit to be the president of this country.”

Dean and Strickland both said Portman’s support of Trump should be questioned, especially as some other top Republican office holders in Ohio are not endorsing Trump. In a written statement, Michawn Rich with the Portman campaign accused Strickland of trying to hide the fact that Ohio lost more than 350,000 jobs when he was governor.

Rich said, “Other than breathing and occasionally wandering out in public, it is unclear what Ted Strickland brings to this race as his campaign has no money, no grassroots support, and the worst record of any Senate candidate in America.”

Tags

Government & PoliticsTed StricklandHoward DeanMichawn RichRob Portmanelection 2016
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
