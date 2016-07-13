Ohio Voters are Unenthused, Fearful and Ready for Radical Change

The needle has moved very little in swing-state Ohio, where Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton remain in a dead heat. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more from the latest Quinnipiac Poll.





The poll shows Clinton and Trump tied with 41 percent each if the election were held today. That compares to a 40-40 split three weeks ago, indicating a small share of the already small group of undecideds have shifted each way. If Libertarian Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein were in the mix, the race between Trump and Clinton remains a virtual tie.

More than four-out-of-every 10 Ohio voters say they’re less enthusiastic about this year’s presidential election than those in the past, and the negative numbers for both Clinton and Trump remain high – about 60 percent for each.

The poll also shows Ohio voters think they’ve been hurt by foreign trade, are falling behind economically, overwhelmingly think public officials don’t care about them and think it’s time for a radical change.

