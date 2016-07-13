© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Voters are Unenthused, Fearful and Ready for Radical Change

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 13, 2016 at 10:47 AM EDT
photo of early voters in Stark County
WKSU

The needle has moved very little in swing-state Ohio, where Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton remain in a dead heat. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more from the latest Quinnipiac Poll.

 

The poll shows Clinton and Trump tied with 41 percent each if the election were held today. That compares to a 40-40 split three weeks ago, indicating a small share of the already small group of undecideds have shifted each way. If Libertarian Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein were in the mix, the race between Trump and Clinton remains a virtual tie.

More than four-out-of-every 10 Ohio voters say they’re less enthusiastic about this year’s presidential election than those in the past, and the negative numbers for both Clinton and Trump remain high – about 60 percent for each.
The poll also shows Ohio voters think they’ve been hurt by foreign trade, are falling behind economically, overwhelmingly think public officials don’t care about them and think it’s time for a radical change.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
