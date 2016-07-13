© 2020 WKSU
Ohio Sen. Brown Sees Problems With the VA, but Not the Trump Narrative of Failure

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 13, 2016 at 3:09 PM EDT
photo of Sherrod Brown
WKSU

  Donald Trump laid out a 10-point plan this week to make major changes to what he calls “a very unfair system” – the VA. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has the reaction from the Ohio senator who sits on the committee overseeing the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Trump says he would replace VA Secretary Robert McDonald – the Cincinnati CEO who came over from business – with someone who is “not a political hack.” He also pledges to increase access to private medical care, and weed out bad VA employees and reward good ones.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he didn’t hear Trump’s speech, but thinks Republicans are ignoring improvements.

“What gets in the way here is ideological right-wing politicians who just want to privatize, privatize, privatize -- and use it as political talking points that, because this is government-delivered healthcare --  it is a failure when it absolutely isn’t a failure. And the VA has done a very good job for most veterans. Not good enough. We’ve got to keep working on these problems.” 

Trump’s plan also includes reforms already enacted by Congress. 

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
