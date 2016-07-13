© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Democrats Propose An Equal Pay Hotline to Combat Gender Pay Gap

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 13, 2016 at 8:20 PM EDT
Janine Boyd
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Women in Ohio are paid 78 percent of what their male counterparts make, according to the American Association of University Women. Democratic state lawmakers want to create a new tool that could help close that wage gap. 

Democratic Rep. Janine Boyd of the Cleveland area wants to pass a bill that creates a toll-free equal pay hotline. Callers could anonymously report an issue and the person on the other end could collect more information to find out if that caller is a victim of wage discrimination.

“It would be a process that’s non-intimidating that’s available to people to report any sort of employment, wage disparities that they encounter,” Boyd said.

Boyd says the hotline has the potential to sway more lawmakers to do something about it. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsJanine Boydequal payAmerican Association of University Womengender pay gap
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
