State Representative Pushes to Limit Access to Certain Body Camera Footage

As more Ohio cities purchase body cameras for their police departments, questions are being raised about whether material recorded on them should be available to the public.

Republican State Rep. Niraj Antani says most footage recorded on police body cameras is subject to public records requests, but he thinks there should be some limitations.

“For the first time, we are going to have these videos entering private homes so I think this needs to be tackled before it gets out of control.”

Antani is sponsoring a bill that would make video recorded in private homes, business settings not open to the public and videos showing victims of sex crimes off-limits to the media. He says there will be widespread support in the Legislature and hopes it will be taken up when lawmakers come back after the November election.