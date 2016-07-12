© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

State Representative Pushes to Limit Access to Certain Body Camera Footage

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 12, 2016 at 7:59 PM EDT
Niraj Antani
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

As more Ohio cities purchase body cameras for their police departments, questions are being raised about whether material recorded on them should be available to the public. 

Republican State Rep. Niraj Antani says most footage recorded on police body cameras is subject to public records requests, but he thinks there should be some limitations.

“For the first time, we are going to have these videos entering private homes so I think this needs to be tackled before it gets out of control.”

Antani is sponsoring a bill that would make video recorded in private homes, business settings not open to the public and videos showing victims of sex crimes off-limits to the media. He says there will be widespread support in the Legislature and hopes it will be taken up when lawmakers come back after the November election.

Tags

Government & PoliticsNiraj Antanipolicebody camerasvideos
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content