Cuba, Women in Combat, and Terrorism Dominate Day 2 of RNC Platform Meetings

The RNC Platform Committee spent today amending planks in the document that is to guide the GOP for the next four years. Some of the topics were trade with Cuba, women in combat and the internet. WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier has more the committee meeting that also focused on terrorism.

The committee approved a plank condemning radical Islamic terrorism, but rejected a proposed amendment saying the LGBT community, certain religions and women are specifically targeted. Those opposed said Islamic terrorism impacts everyone, and some groups could be offended if left off the list. Delegate Tracey Winbush of Youngstown supported the amendment, and wanted the wording to go further.

Credit KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU / WKSU RNC delegate Tracey Winbush of Youngstown wanted the platform to include those targeted.

“We should have had categories of persons. I would have loved to have seen the minority community, the LGBT community, the Christians, the Jews.”

The platform committee approved increased screening of people coming to the U.S. from high-terrorism-risk countries. A call for deeper relations with Cuba, including trade, was rejected as was a role for women in combat.