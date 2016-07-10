© 2020 WKSU
What Gov. Kasich Will Be Doing During the Cleveland RNC

WKSU | By Darielle Snipes
Published July 10, 2016 at 9:01 PM EDT
photo of John Kasich
AIPAC

Gov. John Kasich says he will be in Cleveland when the Republican National Convention begins next week, but he will not necessarily attend. 

Kasich says he will arrive in Cleveland Sunday and leave on Thursday, the day Donald Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination.

As for speaking during the RNC inside Quicken Loans Arena, he says it is “unlikely to happen.”

Kasich, who was the last Republican candidate to suspend his campaign, says he wishes Trump well. But when asked about his vow to support whomever became the presumptive nominee, he responded:

“You know, you know it is sometimes difficult.  You have to examine your conscience about the fact when you make a commitment sometimes circumstances dramatically change and you have to reassess,” he said. 

And when asked about voting for Trump in November, he said, “I have not endorsed him. So if I have not endorsed him, then that leaves everything up in the air."

Kasich says he will be attending meetings in Cleveland during the RNC including one with the Secret Service about security during the convention.

