© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

The RNC Rules Committee Meeting This Week Is Key to the Long-Shot Hopes of the Dump-Trumpers

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 10, 2016 at 6:52 PM EDT
Trump rally St. Clairsville
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

Though the Republican National Convention doesn’t start until next week, hundreds of journalists are expected in Cleveland later this week to cover what’s usually a dry-as-dust event: The Rules Committee. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on what causing the huge interest.

Donald Trump has 250 more delegates than he needs to win the GOP presidential nomination – if all those delegates stick to the results of state primaries and caucuses. So the movement to stop Trump is trying to sway the 112 members of the Rules Committee to set the delegates free, allowing them to vote their consciences on the convention floor instead.

Kent State Associate dean Danielle Saver Coombs, who teaches politics  and media, says it’s a long-shot in part because nearly half the Rules Committee members are Trump backers.

“And so those are people who are not going to say, ‘Yes, let’s unbind the delegates and see what happens.’ They’re people who are there who believe they should represent the voters in their states. They support the candidate themselves.”

But if just a quarter of the Rules Committee members agree, they could issue a minority report. And that would force the whole thing to a vote on the floor of the entire convention next week.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Republican National ConventionDanielle Sarver CoombsRules CommitteeDonald Trump
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content