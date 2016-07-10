Ohio Sens. Portman and Brown Decry Violence Among Police and Civilians

Condolence statements from Ohio politicians have poured in for the victims of violence in Dallas, Baton Rouge and Minnesota. For Ohio Public Radio, Michelle Faust reports on reactions from the state’s U.S. senators.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman released a statement expressing horror and heartbreak over the attack that killed five police officers in Dallas Thursday night, saying "Police officers risk their lives every day to ensure that others can live, and even peacefully protest, in safety."

Portman says he and his wife will pray for the victims and their loved ones.

At a Friday event in Cleveland, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown expressed similar grief for officers as well as for Alton Sterling and Philando Castile -- two black men killed by police in separate incidents this week.

"Our country is surely too violent; too many young people have died by homicide in our community; too many police officers lives have been in danger."

Brown also spoke about a need for stronger gun restrictions and more funding for training officers.